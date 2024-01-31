Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians not to reject any monetary gifts and other material offerings that may be given by his opponents as a ploy to coerce them to change their voting patterns on December 7, 2024.

Mr. Mahama emphasized that some politicians will try to use money to influence this year’s elections and urged Ghanaians not to reject all these monetary gifts and offerings but to accept them wholeheartedly and vote according to the current state of the economy.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency, he highlighted the incident in Assin North, where delegates took money but voted independently.

He urged the people of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency to do the same.

“They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them. I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election.”

