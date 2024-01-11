Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has refuted the claim made by the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President regarding the payment for the pan-African event.

Contrary to the Directorate’s statement of receiving GH₵10,000, Cheddar asserts that his office paid GH₵30,000 for the Convention 2024 event.

Initially scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Black Star Square to coincide with Ghana’s Constitution Day, the event was abruptly cancelled just hours before its commencement.

The organizers cited a last-minute directive from the government as the reason for the cancellation.

The Diaspora Affairs Directorate, in response, stated that the event approval was revoked due to an “unforeseen state event” scheduled at the same venue.

They mentioned refunding the GH₵10000 paid by Cheddar’s office for the venue.

However, in an interview with TV3 on Thursday, Cheddar clarified that his organization paid GH₵30000, not the stated ten thousand, and emphasized that no refund has been received.

Expressing disbelief at the discrepancy, he questioned the rationale behind accepting such a small sum when his investment in the main event exceeded GH₵300, 000.

Cheddar also expressed confusion about the letter, noting that it referred to the venue as Black Star Line Festival instead of New Africa Foundation, the intended organization.

“I did not pay GH₵10,000 and no one has given me money. I wouldn’t even touch it. Who will spend GH₵300, 000 which is over three million cedis and somebody will tell you to take GH₵10,000.00 and you go for it, what for?”

