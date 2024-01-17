Public transport users will face a 30 percent increase in fares, effective January 22, 2024.

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, in a press release, stated that the increase is a result of a “substantial rise in the costs of lubricants and spare parts, coupled with increment on DVLA service charges” which it indicated is having a significant impact on the livelihoods of its members.

The transport operators also lamented the high cost of maintenance and repairs.

“The proposal for a fare increase aims to address the drivers’ financial challenges and ensure the sustainability of the public transportation industry in Ghana,” the commercial transport operators added in the press release.

Below is the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana’s full statement.

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana wish to announce a 30% increment in transportation fares throughout the country on Monday January 22,2024.

This has become necessary due to the substantial rise in the costs of lubricants, spare parts coupled with increment on DVLA service charges , which has significantly impacted the livelihoods of drivers across Ghana.

We in the public transportation sector have been grappling with mounting expenses, making it increasingly challenging to sustain our operations.

The continuous surge in lubricant prices, driven by fluctuations in global oil markets, has resulted in a considerable burden on drivers who rely heavily on oil to keep our vehicles running efficiently.

Additionally, the escalating costs of spare parts, particularly for maintenance and repairs, have severely affected our ability to keep our vehicles in optimal condition.

This has resulted in reduced operational efficiency and increased downtime, negatively impacting both drivers and the commuting public.

Furthermore, our welfare has been significantly impacted by higher taxes imposed on the sector. This has put immense pressure on our earnings and made it increasingly difficult for us to cover our overheads and provide for the families.

Recognizing the adverse effects of these circumstances, the Transport Operators Association has engaged in extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including some state agencies and other transport associations.

The proposal for a fare increase aims to address the drivers’ financial challenges and ensure the sustainability of the public transportation industry in Ghana.

This fare adjustment is a necessary step to maintain the quality and efficiency of their services, benefiting both drivers and the commuting public in the long run.

It is crucial to strike a balance that considers the interests of the drivers while ensuring that transportation remains affordable and accessible for all.

We remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services to the Ghanaian public.

Together, with the support of all stakeholders, we can build a sustainable and thriving transportation sector that benefits both drivers and passengers alike.

We will also be advised or force to increase it again by 30 percent if the eco tax gets parliamentary approval.

Signed…

William Osei (Paa Willie)

chairman Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

Nana Owiredu

Secretary Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

Yaw Barima

PRO True Drivers Union

David Agboado

National PRO Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

Akwaada Nyame

Ashanti Regional Chairman

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

—

