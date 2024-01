Police have arrested two persons in connection with the erection of an unauthorized speed ramp along the Ho – Sogakope highway in the Volta Region.

The two suspects, Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson, were seen in a viral video in the company of other suspects causing damage to the highway with concrete blocks and other materials.

Both suspects are currently in custody assisting in the investigation, while efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects.