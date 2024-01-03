Two more individuals have succumbed to gunshot wounds, and several others have been injured in a renewed ethnic conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The recent conflict began on December 31, 2023, resulting in the fatal shooting of a young man believed to be in his 30s and another person in Odomi near Nkwanta on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

This resurgence of violence stems from a clash between three ethnic groups in the area regarding the celebration of the Annual Yam Festival, scheduled for October 2023.

Since then, numerous residents have lost their lives, prompting many to flee the municipality.

Despite ongoing patrols by security personnel, the situation remains unresolved, prompting a call for more peaceful methods to address the conflict, according to a Citi News source who spoke anonymously.