UBA Ghana reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service for the year 2024 and beyond, positioning itself as a leader in the banking and financial service industry.

Deputy Managing Director at UBA Ghana, Uzoechina Molokwu emphasized the bank’s dedication to prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering outstanding banking solutions and services.

Customer-centricity and product innovation are key success factors in the banking industry, and UBA is at the forefront of enhancing customer experiences and making banking services more accessible for clients. This aligns seamlessly with UBA’s C1st philosophy, placing customers at the core of operations and showcasing continuous efforts to elevate customer experiences while upholding the highest service standards.

Reflecting on UBA Ghana’s substantial progress in its pursuit of exceptional customer experiences, Uzoechina Molokwu highlighted the adoption of the C1st philosophy as a driving force behind the bank’s success.

The commitment to customer satisfaction has garnered recognition, as evidenced by UBA Ghana’s impressive performance in the KPMG Ghana Banking Industry Customer Experience (BICX) Survey for 2023. The bank was honoured as one of the industry’s top two performers. Furthermore, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) bestowed four five-star ratings upon UBA Ghana in various categories, reaffirming the bank’s dedication to meeting and exceeding customer needs and expectations.

UBA Ghana has implemented impactful customer service initiatives, including the Voice of Customer Programme, which places significant value on customer opinions and feedback. This program ensures swift and effective responses to queries and concerns, highlighting the bank’s commitment to fostering lasting customer relationships through continuous improvement.

In addition, UBA Ghana is steadfast in its commitment to serving customers better by cultivating a culture of excellence and professionalism among its employees. Uzoechina Molokwu remarked, “Our weekly C1st meetings and engagement initiatives equip our staff to deliver top-notch services and support, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences in 2024 and beyond.”

Uzoechina Molokwu assures that UBA remains dedicated to building upon these achievements, ensuring the bank’s continued focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences throughout the coming years.