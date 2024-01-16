Journalists in the country have expressed disappointment in the lack of progress in the execution of justice for the late investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, five years after his demise.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, who was an investigative journalist of Tiger Eye P.I., was murdered in cold blood on the night of Wednesday, January 16, 2019, sending shockwaves throughout the journalistic community in Ghana and around the world.

The United Press for Development Network (UPDN), in a statement dated January 16, expressed fury at the lack of progress on the part of the security in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“UPDN expresses deep disappointment and dismay at the lack of progress in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. We are particularly concerned about the apparent lack of urgency and commitment demonstrated by key authorities in resolving this case.”

UPDN called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the investigation into Ahmed Suale’s murder.

It further described as ‘disheartening’ the lapse in accountability for his murder, which it believes threatens press freedom.

“We call upon the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the investigation into Ahmed Suale’s murder. It is disheartening to witness the lapse in accountability for such a grave violation of human rights and an attack on the cornerstone of democracy and freedom of the press,” UPDN said in its statement.

UPDN issued a stern warning against any form of assault against journalists before, during, and after the December polls.

“As the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections approach, UPDN issues a stern warning against any form of press assault and media brutality in Ghana.”

Read the statement by UPDN below

PRESS RELEASE

Five (5) Years On: Remembering the Tragic Murder of Investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela

ACCRA, GHANA TUESDAY JANUARY 16, 2024; Today marks the solemn occasion of the fifth anniversary of the brutal murder of Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, a dedicated member of Tiger Eye P.I. and a fearless investigative journalist. Ahmed Suale lost his life in a callous act of violence on the night of Wednesday, January 16, 2019, sending shockwaves throughout the journalistic community in Ghana and around the world.

Ahmed was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck by faceless assailants riding motorcycles, in what was a blatant attack on press freedom and the pursuit of truth. His untimely death occurred just months after the airing of the ground breaking investigative documentary “Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm,” led by the celebrated undercover investigative journalist Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

United Press for Development Network (UPDN) stands in solidarity with the family, friends, and colleagues of Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela on this solemn occasion. We remember Ahmed not only for the fearless journalist he was but also for the impact his work has had on fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical journalism.

The tragic events of that fateful night serve as a stark reminder of the challenges journalists face in their pursuit of truth. The attack on Ahmed Suale echoes the broader threats against press freedom and the dangers faced by investigative journalists who strive to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

UPDN expresses deep disappointment and dismay at the lack of progress in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. We are particularly concerned about the apparent lack of urgency and commitment demonstrated by key authorities in resolving this case.

We call upon the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the investigation into Ahmed Suale’s murder. It is disheartening to witness the lapse in accountability for such a grave violation of human rights and an attack on the cornerstone of democracy and freedom of the press.

Ghana, often hailed as the shining star of democratic values and free speech credentials in Africa, has seen a decline in its world press freedom ranking. This tragic incident and the subsequent lack of progress in ensuring justice serve as a stain on Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democratic principles. Our current world press freedom ranking is a stark reminder of the urgency needed to address these challenges and restore faith in the nation’s commitment to press freedom.

As the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections approach, UPDN issues a stern warning against any form of press assault and media brutality in Ghana. We firmly believe that when you touch one journalist, you touch all journalists. Our commitment to defending the rights and safety of journalists is unwavering, and we will not countenance any act that undermines the essential role of the media in a thriving democracy.

UPDN calls for immediate and transparent action to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale’s murder to justice, reinforcing the values of democracy, free speech, and press freedom that Ghana has long championed on the African continent.

We remember Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela with utmost respect and solidarity.

Rest in Peace Soldier

Rest in Perfect Peace Ahmed Hussein-Suale

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

-End-

Signed

Kofi Asante Mensah

(President)

Tel: 024-469-0262

Office: 0302-965-325

National Communication Bureau

Kelvin Malor

(National Organizer)

024-599-5541

Betty Boafo

(Secretary)

024-487-0055

David Albert Quainoo

(South Korea Coordinator)

+821021174780

Eric Nana Prekoh

(Media Relations Coordinator)

024-646-0428

William Hayford Mintah

(Central Region Coordinator)

024-476-6538

——–

