Black Stars’ campaign at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire has seemingly come to an end after failing to get a win in its final Group B game.

Ghana blew a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique to record two points from three games after losing 1-2 to Cape Verde and drawing 2-2 with Egypt.

One of the reasons many fans believe the Black Stars failed to register the win was Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton’s bizarre substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Andre Dede Ayew at halftime.

Paintsil had proven to be Ghana’s best-attacking threat behind Mohammed Kudus and won the first of two penalty kicks converted by Jordan Ayew.

However, Hughton pulled him off for Ayew in what he described as a substitution he made because Paintsil looked fatigued.

In the mixed zone after the disappointing draw, Paintsil responded to Hughton’s assertion that was relayed to him by a journalist by retorting harshly, “What fatigue?”

The Black Stars rank third in Group B with two points and await results from other games to determine its qualification fate as one of the four best third-placed teams.