The head pastor of the Royal House Chapel, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has given some prophecies about the life of Ghanaian journalist and event organizer Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve and concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes. She is awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges.

Afua and her team on Sunday, December 31, 2023, worshipped with Royal House Chapel to express her appreciation to God for making her efforts materialize.

Commending her efforts for placing Ghana’s name on the international pedestal, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah prophesied, “For what you have done and by putting the name of Ghana, West Africa, and Black Africa on the map, you will receive international recognition.”

She expressed her appreciation to the church and Ghanaians for their massive support, charging Ghanaians to take on new challenges that will positively impact their lives and that of the country.

“We are extremely comfortable, so let’s step out with faith, and we will be led to the right path,” Afua Asantewaa advised.