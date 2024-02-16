Assembly Members in the New Juaben South Municipality have elected a 32-year-old assembly member for the Asuofriso Electoral Area as the next Presiding Member of the assembly.

Nana Yaw Debrah emerged victorious after securing 35 votes out of the total 50. His other contenders, Enoch Boahene, had 7; Alexander Atuahene Anning, 5; Citizen Tetteh, 2; and Edward Adjei, 1.

Nana Yaw Debrah, a cybersecurity expert who is in his third term as an assembly member, takes over the position of the presiding member from Rapchar Botchway, the immediate past assemblyman for the Adweso Housing electoral area.

In an interview with Citi News after taking his oath of office and swearing-in, Mr. Debrah pledged to work in unison with all members to foster development for the municipality.

“This is not the time for partisan politics; this is not the time for us to let our party affiliations divide us. We are all in Koforidua, and Koforidua will be put first in everything we do at the assembly. We will all come together, put the past behind us, and bury the hatchet to ensure we think about the progress of New Juaben South.”

“No one will be left behind. All those who need to be contacted and consulted to ensure we bring development to the good people of Koforidua will be contacted. All those with brilliant ideas and proposals geared towards the development of our beautiful city will be welcomed, regardless of their ethnic or political affiliations. We will work hand in hand with various service commanders, institution heads of both private and public sectors, and technocrats at the assembly to move Koforidua forward,” he said.

Nana Yaw Debrah expressed his appreciation to his colleague assembly members for reposing trust in him.

“I would like to say a big thank you to my colleague assembly members for this resounding victory. Indeed, I’m young, but they have been with me for 8 years. They know and believe in what we can all do together to move Koforidua forward. I’m sure that is the reason they gave me this honor to serve them. I want to assure them that I won’t let them down, and we will win together in unity,” he assured.

He added, “To my family, friends, colleagues, and political mentors who have stood by me throughout my career, I dedicate this victory to you all, and I want to promise you that the work has just begun.”

