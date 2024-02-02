Over 600 Ghanaian students are set to benefit from scholarship packages provided by the Jospong Group of Companies to study at RUDN University in Russia over the next five years.

The scholarships, which are in the areas of Agriculture, Information Technology, Integrated Waste Management, and Climate Change studies, will benefit 120 Ghanaian students each year (2024-2029).

This historic initiative was finalized on Friday, February 2, 2024, in Accra after the Jospong Group, through the Asian African Consortium (AAC), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RUDN University in Accra.

The landmark event was witnessed by the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Sergei Berdnikov.

Applauding the Jospong Group for pioneering the initiative, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, expressed hope that Ghana’s best days are yet to come. “This is the beginning of great things to happen,” he stated.

He added that Russia has always been a friend to Ghana and commended them for taking the relationship from the government level to the private sector.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, assured stakeholders of his company’s readiness to absorb the students after completion of their education.

“Gone are the days when you finish your education and stay behind due to lack of opportunities back home, but I want to assure you that Jospong is ready to work with you, so come and let’s develop Ghana together,” he assured.

The CEO of the Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, in her remarks, noted that this is “A unique collaboration to enhance climate change and agriculture in the country.”

She explained that the knowledge and skills will be most beneficial to Ghana.

She added that the initiative will open doors to talented and passionate individuals who would have faced several challenges in accessing quality education outside Ghana.

She also highlighted the knowledge transfer that the collaboration will bring to the beneficiaries and the country.

She encouraged the beneficiary students to return to Ghana and help with their development after acquiring skills.

The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who praised Dr. Adjepong, observed that the partnership is novel and unique because a private actor is leading the charge in education scholarship of such magnitude.

“The better days of our nation are ahead of us, and Jospong is showing us that the private sector is more than capable of changing the narrative,” he noted.

A representative of RUDN University, Dr. Masamba Kakh, in a brief remark, noted that RUDN University is the gateway to the Russian education system and Russian industry, aiming to prepare specialists specifically for industrial projects.

“We try to link tertiary education in Africa with industrial companies in a way that the education system and education process support the development of specialists who can seamlessly enter employment with the right skill set of theoretical and practical knowledge,” he emphasized.

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Sergei Berdnikov, assured of the embassy’s readiness to swiftly process the documents of beneficiary students to enable them to travel to Russia for studies.

He added that every country must be food-sufficient and commended Jospong for supporting Ghana’s food security agenda.

This initiative was achieved in collaboration with the National Service Secretariat, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat (Office of the President), University of Ghana, Pentecost University, University of Development Studies, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, University for Development Studies, and other partners.

The initiative also includes competitive Olympiad exams in Integrated Waste Management and Climate Change.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing educational opportunities for Ghanaian youth. The ceremony signifies the commencement of a partnership aimed at creating lasting impacts in agriculture, information technology, integrated waste management, and climate change studies.

Aligned with its commitment to meaningful initiatives, the Jospong Group has engaged key institutions such as the National Service Secretariat, the Scholarship Secretariat, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Pentecost University in steering this scholarship initiative.

Representing RUDN University was a 7-member delegation, led by Prof. Sergey Elansky, a renowned expert in Agrobiotech Technology and a consultant for major agricultural holdings in Russia.

In a significant gesture, over 500 National Service Personnel engaged in the agricultural sector were present to witness this historic event.

The Jospong Group

The Jospong Group of Companies is a diversified and wholly Ghanaian-owned conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including waste management, agriculture, technology, and education. The Group is committed to driving sustainable development and making a positive impact on communities.

RUDN University

RUDN University, based in Moscow, is a leading institution globally, known for its commitment to excellence in education and research. With a diverse student body and a focus on international collaboration, RUDN University is at the forefront of shaping the future through quality education.

Asia, African Consortium

The Asian African Consortium is a Ghanaian company that is dedicated to enhancing the entire value chain of commercial agriculture in Ghana.

