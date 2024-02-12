Academic activities have resumed at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Basic after the suspension of the industrial action by the university’s senior staff and two other unions.

Teaching and learning at the school stalled following the February 1 strike by the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG), and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG).

The unions suspended the strike on Friday, February 9, 2024, after meeting with the government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the conditions of service of their members.

Despite the suspension of the strike, members of the labour unions say they would not hesitate to revoke the suspension and continue striking if the employer fails to fulfil its part of the bargain.

Speaking to Citi News, the KNUST local Women’s Commissioner of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, who is also a teacher at the Basic School, Josephine Philicity Apenyo Adom, said the strike has only been suspended and can be recalled at any time and urged the government to speed up the resolution of members’ demands to prevent a recurrence.

“We have only suspended the strike, which means we can go back at any time, and the government has promised that we should give it some time to have everything resolved, and we are urging the government to do the needful.”

Meanwhile, the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana remains resolute about not revoking its strike until all the concerns of its members are addressed.

TEWUG insists that it will continue with the strike action until the vehicle maintenance allowance is paid to its deserving members.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital