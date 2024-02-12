Access Bank Ghana PLC has supported three Ghanaian women with GH¢100,000 each in its 2023 Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon during its season 5 graduation ceremony over the weekend in Accra.

The three women were part of 50 women and women-led entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain who graduated after going through intense training on how to boost their businesses and be investor-ready.

The awardees of the GH¢100,000 who distinguished themselves during the training programme include Tropical Snacks, Sava Shea Company Limited, and Ayden Ventures.

The owner of H.A Farms was also awarded GH¢20,000 for the Chief Executive Officer’s award.

Another set of three women were also supported with GH¢10,000 each. Others will also have the opportunity to promote their businesses on an e-commerce platform.

Access Bank Ghana PLC’s Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon aims to inspire and empower female entrepreneurs in the country.

In an interview with citinewsroom.com, one of the awardees, the Founder of Sava Shea Company Ltd, Ruth Wewura Guribie, remarked that the money will go a long way to help boost her business.

“The money will go a long way to help my business. It will help us in restructuring and procuring equipment to enhance productivity. It will also help us improve our production capacity and bring in more members.”

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking of Access Bank Ghana PLC, Pearl Nkrumah, indicated that approximately 130 women-owned businesses have benefited from the program.

“The Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon, now in its fifth season, aims to inspire and empower female entrepreneurs. Last year’s focus was on supporting women entrepreneurs in the Agric and Agri-related sectors, and I’m proud to share that approximately 130 women-owned businesses have benefited from this program.”

She assured the bank’s readiness to continue to leverage strategic partnerships to develop women entrepreneurs’ skills, thereby creating platforms for them to engage with investors.

“In our commitment to your success, we will continue to leverage strategic partnerships to develop your skill sets and create platforms for you to engage with equity investors for further business growth. We are excited to unveil the W Marketplace, an e-commerce platform that will connect you with buyers and enhance your market reach. To the finalists of season five Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon competition, I extend my heartfelt well wishes. Rest assured of our unwavering support on your entrepreneurial journey,” she assured.

Madam Pearl Nkrumah called on Ghanaians to continue their efforts to empower and uplift women entrepreneurs.

“On behalf of the Management of Access Bank Ghana PLC, I express sincere gratitude to all participants and guests for gracing this occasion. Together, let us empower and uplift women entrepreneurs, fostering a thriving and inclusive business community.”

Group Head, Retail Banking of Access Bank Ghana PLC, Matilda Asant-Asiedu, entreated the graduates to actively engage in the bank’s Womenpreneur Alumni group, which offers business support services, tailor-made training, personalized mentoring, coaching, and enhanced access to markets.

“I strongly encourage each of you to actively engage in this vibrant community. As we move forward, Access Bank remains dedicated to supporting you not only financially but also through our W Academy. Expect a plethora of valuable offerings, including business support services, tailor-made training, personalized mentoring, coaching, and enhanced access to markets,” she urged.

Head of AgriBiz Programme at GIZ, Christoph Pannhausen, stated, “We train the women to be better in their business skills to grow and become more competitive.”

Partners of the Access Bank PLC 2023 Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon include GIZ and Gopa AFC.

