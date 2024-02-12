The ad-hoc committee established by the Speaker of Parliament to probe matters relating to the locked-up funds of customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Limited is set to begin its public hearing on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This follows a petition presented to the House by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the group.

The customers, in their petition, are demanding an investigation to establish reasons accounting for the government’s failure to pay their locked-up funds and also compelling the government to pay their investments.

The committee, chaired by the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, will be sitting on the matter from February 27, 2024, to Thursday, February 29, 2024.

