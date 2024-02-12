Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, says the region has suffered a significant loss as a result of the death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai).

The CEO, Eric Johnson, was found brutally murdered in his room on Sunday, February 11, leaving the community in shock.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Monday, Mr. Salih spoke highly of Mr. Johnson’s contributions to various sectors in the region.

He touted him, among other things, as a philanthropist and a sports enthusiast.

The Upper West Minister also said the Jirapa Dubai had raised the flag of the region and significantly boosted the prosperity of the Upper West Region.

“We are all down…He (Eric Johnson) was a giant in the Upper West…He was a philanthropist. [There is] No sector has he not touched,” he stated.

Speaking on the continuity of Jirapa Dubai, the Upper West Regional Minister said they would do everything possible to ensure that the facility kept thriving.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of the Jirapa Dubai CEO.

This arrest brings to seven the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder.

Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, and Kumbata Kwaku were arrested on Sunday, February 11.

A team of investigators was deployed by the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, following the murder to partner with the Upper West Regional Crime Scene Management Team, which is taking the necessary measures and investigations to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

A recent update from the Police Service indicates that two more suspects, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel, have been picked up and are in Police custody, assisting with the investigations.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x