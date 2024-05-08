The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has stated that the commission remains unfazed despite growing scepticism surrounding its processes leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Amidst concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding potential bias favouring the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Quaicoe emphasised the EC’s commitment to impartiality.

The NDC has repeatedly questioned the neutrality of EC officials and voiced apprehensions about potential compromises during the electoral process.

Citing the recent Ejisu by-election as an example, where Kwadaso MP Dr Kingsley Nyarko was captured on video allegedly offering a white envelope to EC officials, which was perceived as a bribe, the NDC underscored their concerns regarding electoral integrity.

But in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, Dr Quaicoe said the commission is adhering to the law in executing their duties, adding that their actions will stand the test of time.

He likened the NDC’s concerns to a football referee being criticised before a match, suggesting that this could be a strategy to keep the EC alert.

He recalled the Ejisu elections, which were surrounded by numerous conspiracy theories but ended with all candidates commending the EC.

“When we were going to Ejisu, there were a lot of conspiracy theories, but when we finished, all the candidates were patting us on the back. We don’t pay much attention to comments like that, because once you know you’re doing what is right, go ahead and do it, you will be vindicated by going by the law.”

He reflected on the tenure of Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, former EC Boss, who was appointed as a chair in 1992 and served for 23 years despite numerous issues surrounding the 1992 elections.

“Since 1992, when Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan [former EC Boss] was appointed as a chair, he was part of those who conducted the 1992 elections and there were a lot of issues about that. But he was there for about 23 years. So, some of these things, complaints will come, but you should focus and do what is right. Posterity will judge all of us. I always say that you should be clear in your conscience.

“Once your conscience clears you, God has cleared you, that is our philosophy, so we’re doing what is right. And I know and hope they know what we’re doing is right. But in an election, it’s like going to play a football match, you take on the referee. So that the referee will sit up and say that even when we have not started, they are criticising me.

“Maybe it could be a strategy they are adopting. Once you know what you are doing is right, you know posterity will judge you. We’re not agitated at all.”

