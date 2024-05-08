Voltic Natural Mineral Water has been recognised as “Water of the Year” at the 2023 Ghana Beverages Awards.

Under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”, the event celebrated the beverage industry and its stakeholders for contributing significantly to the Ghanaian economy.

The award recognises excellence in Ghana’s beverage industry while providing an avenue for stakeholders and key players in the industry to network and deliberate on issues relating to its advancement.

In another endorsement of the company’s industry leadership in Ghana, Voltic (GH) Limited’s Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager, Worlasi Seddoh Bedu-Mensah, has been invited to serve as a Subject Matter Expert in Sustainability by the country’s Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management.

Voltic Natural Mineral Water is sourced from a natural aquifer over 60 metres underground, which contains essential natural minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, Bicarbonate, Nitrate, Sulphate, Potassium and Iron.

Last year Voltic (GH) Limited launched its Voltic Premium Brand, with a 750ml premium bottle in a new sleek design featuring a distinct royal blue label and the new golden Voltic logo boldly embossed on it.

A product of Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the new premium water comes in a range of sizes including 500ml, 750ml, 1.5L and 19.5L.

The water is bottled at the source at water processing plants located in Medie and Akwadum in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.