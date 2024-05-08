Despite a 2023 government guarantee that the road from Valco Roundabout to Kpone would be fixed, motorists are still facing difficulties due to the deteriorating state of the stretch.

Residents and motorists have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, as they continue to grapple with the poor road condition despite promises from the government.

One motorist told Citi News, “This road is really causing us problems, so whenever we buy our spare parts, it just spoils within a few months, and it’s causing us a lot. We don’t know what the government is doing about it, and this is a major road. Look at these tankers, these big cars using the lane, and they are not doing anything about it; it’s very bad.”

The National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union Chairman, George Nyauna, also voiced his concerns, stating the union will take action at the appropriate time.

“We don’t want to disclose anything for now because Ghanaians will see us in a certain way as if we prefer going on strike. But we are not there, and you can see clearly. When you talk, authorities will tell you that the contractor is on the site working. Yes, the contractor is at the site, but this small road, how many years do they want to take to complete this small road?”

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Mayor, assured residents and users of the road stating, “Basically, when it comes to road construction, I know somewhere last year the contractor came to the site, did some levelling of the road, and graded the road.

“But I believe strongly that as soon as we get the funds available, which when given to the contractor, they’ll come back to the site, and the road will be completed.”

