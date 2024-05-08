The University of Professional Studies, UPSA, is implementing measures to ensure the safety of its students following reports of increasing incidents of robberies around its campus, attributed to the lack of functioning streetlights causing total darkness at night.

Concerns have been raised by students and residents alike about the heightened security threat posed by the non-availability of adequate lighting in the area.

Isabella Shamo Lokko Bukari, a student at UPSA, expressed her worries about the situation, citing instances of attacks and phone snatching incidents.

She emphasised the urgent need for action to address the security risks faced by students and residents in the vicinity of the university.

“People’s phones getting snatched and people actually getting attacked on the road just because there’s no streetlight and I think it’s a very serious threat to both our lives and properties and I think something should be done about it.”

In response to the security challenges, the Dean of Graduate Studies at UPSA, Samuel Antwi, disclosed that discussions have been held with the police to enhance safety along the stretch.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts from stakeholders to prevent future occurrences of robbery incidents.

He added that currently, there are police patrols in place, however, the length of the stretch poses challenges for effective surveillance.

“For the safety of students we’ve had discussions with the IGP, he’s even a former student of this university so he really has this school at heart. So, he himself was on the stretch one midnight. He stayed there between 11 pm and 1 am and currently, there are police patrols, just that the stretch is a little bit long.”

