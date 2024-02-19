The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) auditorium in Teshie, Accra, on Sunday, February 18, 2024, became the epicentre of an unforgettable night of music and inspiration as Diana Hamilton’s “Awake Experience” concert unfolded.

The event, organized by the award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician herself, smashed records as the most successful gospel concert ever held at the venue.

The evening commenced with a performance by the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus. Their world-class act set the stage for Nigerian gospel icon Mercy Chinwo, whose rendition of her hit songs including “Na You Dey Reign” left the audience mesmerized.

But the true eruption of excitement came when Diana Hamilton herself took the stage. The auditorium throbbed with energy as she delivered her beloved songs, reaching a crescendo when Mercy Chinwo joined her for their chart-topping collaboration “The Doing of the Lord.”

The concert wasn’t just about music; it was a gathering of luminaries. Dignitaries from both the NDC and NPP parties, including Sam Gyata George, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Julius Debrah, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Elizabeth Ohene were all present, lending their weight to the occasion.

The night resonated deeply with the audience. As patrons expressed their gratitude to the organizers after the show in an interview with GhanaWeekend.com, their words were filled with appreciation for the “magnificent program” that had left them uplifted and inspired.