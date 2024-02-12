Homeowners and residents of Agbogba Cosway in Dome Kwabenya constituency in the Greater Accra Region have embarked on some construction works on the deplorable road stretching from the Agbogba Police Post intersection to the Academic City University intersection.

The residents and homeowners, comprising 350 individuals, have had to endure bad roads for years without the government’s intervention, forcing them to work on the roads with their finances.

They have, therefore, hired a contractor who is working on the road on their behalf after mobilizing an amount close to GH¢80,000.

In an interview with citinewsroom.com, an Executive Member of the Resident’s Association of Agbogba Cosway, Jerry Odotei, decried the government’s neglect of the community in infrastructural developments.

He lamented the hazardous effects of the road on their health, stressing that their vehicles have been developing faults due to the bad roads.

Mr. Odotei stated that they had to mobilize their funds to fix the roads after several failed attempts to get the government’s attention.

“Our road is part of the ECOWAS Highways, which was constructed to a certain point. The Agbogba Police Post intersection to the Academic City University intersection was neglected. We have been complaining to get it fixed, but all efforts have proved futile. All our vehicles are now faulty due to the bad roads, and we have been cut off from other communities including Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya, Ashaley Botwe, and beyond. So we decided to fix the roads ourselves by mobilizing some funds. In the first mobilization, we got GH¢45,000, and in the 2nd phase of mobilization, we had GH¢32,000. This morning we hired a grader and bought some stones. The contractor is working on the road.”

He said there’s a lot more to be done, calling on individuals and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to assist them in fixing the entire roads in the community.

“We still need help; we have been neglected,” the Residents’ Association of Agbogba Cosway appealed.

