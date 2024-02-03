Management of Citi FM and Citi TV has handed over a resettlement centre with ancillary facilities to residents of Kpando Torkor in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region.

The blocks have the capacity to accommodate about 250 people.

The gesture comes in response to the devastations caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam in September 2023.

This is the third facility management of Citi TV and Citi TV is handing over to persons displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo dam as part of the #CitiRebuild campaign.

These facilities put up through the massive support of listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV as well as corporate Ghana, are essential to accommodate victims of the spillage.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, Bernard Koku Avle, noted that the project at Kpando Torkor was made possible through benevolent donations from listeners and viewers, most importantly from Prudential Life Insurance company.

He said about GH¢700,000 was spent on the project in question.

“The cost of the project was GH¢700,000, and a chunk of that money was donated by Prudential Life Insurance. It is an African brand with a strong presence in Ghana. I want to thank the MP, Hon. Dela Sowah, the Assemblyman and the wonderful team who worked on the ground with our contractors to give these projects a very quick turnaround time. Bi-partisan leadership can bring development within a very short time in a cost-effective manner for the development of local communities. And for that, I want to say thank you very much,” Mr Koku Avle said.

Acting HR, Prudential Life Insurance, Fredrica Squire, expressed appreciation to Citi FM/Citi TV staff and management for the collaboration.

“Over 165 years, we have been providing financial security for families all over the world. One of our purposes as a business is to protect every life and every future. So when we heard of what happened in this area, we couldn’t just look on. We decided to step in. We wanted to reach out and say we can be there for you, we want to contribute something to show our love, and so that is what led to the resettlement centre. We are happy with what we are seeing, Citi FM/Citi TV staff and management, thank you so much. It’s been a great collaboration.”

On her part, the MP for Kpando, Dela Sowah expressed gratitude to listeners, viewers and management of Citi FM and Citi TV, especially Prudential Life Insurance for their contributions towards the resettlement center at Kpando Torkor.

“They have made it very easy for us to live together as a community and for our people to rejoice in a very special way like this. My thanks also go to Citi FM/Citi TV,” she said.

