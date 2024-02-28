The lead proponent of the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Samuel Nartey George hopes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would fulfil his promise by signing the bill into law.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28 passed the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The bill proscribes LGBT activities and criminalizes its promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in the act would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a three-to-five-year jail term.

Ahead of the passage, sponsors of the Bill filed a motion for a further consideration stage of the bill.

Sam George told journalists in Accra on Wednesday after the passage of the bill that they believed the President would fulfil his promise of not allowing gay activities under his watch by assenting to the bill.

“It is our belief that this will be communicated from the Speaker’s Secretariat expeditiously to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It is our hope, our prayer, and belief that President Akufo-Addo will be a man of his word and stick to the words he spoke to the Anglican Church in the Eastern Region when he said under his watch LGBTQ will not be established.”

“When he gave assurances to members of the clergy that he was going to ensure that anything that promoted LGBTQ would be dealt with. There is nothing that deals with LGBTQ better than this bill that has just been passed by Parliament. We expect the President to walk his talk and be a man of his word,” he stated.

