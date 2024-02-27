President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address to Parliament today, February 27, 2024.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

This constitutional provision mandates the President to convey a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each session and prior to the dissolution of Parliament.

It is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year, as well as provide information on how the government intends to address current economic conditions.

The address is anticipated to underscore the government’s principal policy objectives for the year while providing insights into the strategies aimed at ameliorating prevailing economic conditions.

Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced this development in Parliament, stating, “Mr Speaker, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the House a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead.”

This address will be President Akufo-Addo’s last but one presentation to Parliament.

Key stakeholders, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), have called on President Akufo-Addo to detail plans for stabilizing the local currency to improve the cost of doing business.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital