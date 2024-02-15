The Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, is accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of breaching the constitutional provision that mandates him to ensure regional balance in the composition of his cabinet ministers.

The MP laments that the Western North Region currently lacks representation at the cabinet level following the dismissal of the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, February 14, Sampson Ahi said the development has sparked fury among the traditional leaders and residents of the Western North Region.

“The constitution enjoins the president to consider regional balance when composing his cabinet, and so we are not happy. We thought that, having sacked Dr. Kwaku Afriyie from the Western North, he would have appointed another person from the Western North to replace him, but that did not happen.”

“Also, when you go through the list of deputy ministers, we don’t have anyone from the Western North.”

