Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has dismissed the potential impact of Independent Presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) votes in the Ashanti region for the 2024 polls.

Speaking on The Citiuation Room on Citi TV, Miracles Aboagye expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s popularity in most regions across the country, despite Kyerematen’s assertion that he will garner significant votes in Central Ashanti and the Volta regions.

“I don’t think Mr Alan Kyerematen has the gravitas to affect the party [votes] just because he’s from the NPP, and he’s from the Ashanti Region. I don’t think so.”

Acknowledging the established dominance of the NPP and NDC, Aboagye emphasized the monumental task for any new political party to match their stature.

“The NPP and NDC, I have always insisted that these two political parties are very established forces. If you have any idea about how a political party functions, then you must understand that there’s a tall order, it’s an extremely tall order. It will take another political party probably 20 to 30 years to reach the level of NDC and NPP, it’s a lot of work.”

However, when questioned about Kyerematen posing a threat to the NPP, he clarified that the party is not complacent and will factor the Movement for Change leader into their strategies if he appears on the ballot

“It’s an election, everybody on the ballot paper has the view that they could win. And for us in the NPP, we take every election seriously, in spite of what the person’s slot may be. And so once he finds his name on the ballot paper, why not? We will factor him into everything we do as a political party. We are not taking chances, we are not complacent at all, and we are not dumpling anybody’s effect,” Miracles Aboagye noted.

