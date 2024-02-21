The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, is seeking clarity from the Speaker of Parliament regarding the position of the new standing orders of the house on the selection of caucus leaders.

This follows rumours of a possible reshuffle in the leadership of the majority caucus, which has generated some tension among the group.

Alhassan Suhuyini, in his request to the Speaker, revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to engage with the Majority caucus tonight to address the issue.

He explained that the president’s engagement, along with the first deputy speaker addressing Ghanaians on the matter, makes it a fact, hence the demand for clarity.

Pending the engagement, Mr. Suhuyini demanded the house’s position on such matters.

“Mr. Speaker, upon probing, I realized that indeed a group of members led by the first deputy speaker, of all people, addressed the press on this subject. Mr. Speaker, there are credible news reports that also suggest there will be a meeting tonight with His Excellency the President on this same matter, a crisis meeting to deal with. So, Mr. Speaker, it is no longer a rumour that can be ignored.”

“It is important for the cohesion of the Majority caucus and for the smooth work of parliament because we will need a leader on their side to lead the government’s business. Mr. Speaker, I think that it is very important we get clarity as to who a designated leader is in the new claimers of our new standing orders imagined being so that the various political parties out there are clear in mind about how leaders will be chosen in this house moving forward.”

