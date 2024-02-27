The Local Organising Committee of the All African Games has justified the government’s allocation of $48 million toward the operational expenses of the games.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his Facebook page on Monday disclosed that the government planned to spend $48 million, despite the US$195 million that had already been spent on infrastructure for the games.

A statement issued and signed by the executive chairman of the committee, Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, justified that hosting such games comes at a cost, often not cheap.

“Hosting pan-continental competitions such as the iconic African Games comes with significant investment but also with enduring country-impacting benefits.”

The statement added that the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif will organise a press conference on March 4 to address all concerns arising from the games.

Below is the full statement.

HON. OKUDZETO ABLAKWA’S ANALYSIS OF THE LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE’S (LOC) SPENDING IS ERRONEOUS

Firstly, what the Honorable MP put out is a misrepresentation of the facts The Local Organising Committee (LOC) was inaugurated by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo almost four years ago and the operational budget of the LOC cannot be limited to the 18-day period of the Games.

The impression created by Hon. Ablakwa that the sum of USDS48 million will be spent within the period spanning 8th-23rd March is an erroneous and disingenuous ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the excellent work done by the Government of Ghana and the LOC to organise and host the 13th African Games.

This is the first time Ghana is getting the opportunity to host the most significant sporting tournament in Africa since it was first established in 1965.

Secondly, the $48 million quoted in the letter leaked by Hon Ablakwa as the operational budget for the hosting and organisation of the Games goes into recurrent expenditure and the LOC will be in a better position to give a breakdown when the Games are over.

It must be noted, however, that hosting 54 African countries comes with huge cost implications in the areas of Medical and Anti-doping. Transport, Accommodation, Catering, Branding of the Games Management System, Team Ghana preparation, Broadcasting and Equipment for 29 sporting disciplines among others

The Local Organising Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Spons. will continue to remain transparent in our dealings with the public as we strive to host one of the best-organised Games on the continent. In this regard, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif will continue to engage the general public and also address Parliament in due course on Ghana’s readiness for the African Games. In a related development, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will have a meet-the-press session on the 4th of March. 2024 to update Ghanaians on the African Games.

