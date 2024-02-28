The Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, has characterized the Anti-Gay Bill as detrimental to societal well-being.

Ghana’s parliament endorsed the stringent legislation on Wednesday, February 28, prescribing a maximum of five years imprisonment for the formation or financing of LGBTQ+ groups.

The bill garnered support from both major political parties and awaits the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo to become law.

According to the bill, individuals engaged in the prohibited activities could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while sponsors and promoters may be subjected to imprisonment for 3 to 5 years.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Prof Gadzekpo emphasized the paramount importance of upholding rights and freedoms in a constitutional democracy.

On whether she felt the bill was unwholesome, she noted “Absolutely and without any question in my mind,” she stated adding that “I don’t even think they had a quorum. It was an empty chamber that I was seeing from my TV.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital