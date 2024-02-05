Members of Organized Labour in the Ashanti Region are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to finalize routes for the February 13 protest against the imposition of a 15 percent VAT on Electricity.

Organized Labour has begun a series of actions as members have been directed to wear red bands as a signal to compel the Government to rescind its decision on the tax.

Although the government has put its decision on hold for further engagement with the International Monetary Fund, the leadership of Organized Labour says it will push on until the decision is completely reversed.

Paul Kofi Adu, Ashanti Regional Industrial Relations Officer of the General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers, said members remain unified in their actions.

“Our leadership has expressed our displeasure with this 15% VAT on electricity, and as workers, we believe that it is going to further worsen our plight. And by that, we are still gearing up to meet the demands of our leaders. So we are on course, and we haven’t given up until we receive a positive reaction from those at the helm of affairs.”

“We are looking forward to the date we have set for ourselves. If by that time we have not had a positive reaction from those at the helm of affairs, we will certainly carry out our agenda,” he stated.

