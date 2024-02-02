The Asokwa District Court has approved a police request to transfer 22-year-old house help, Marku Kuame, from their custody to prison.

This move comes as prosecutors await advice from the office of the Attorney General regarding the case.

Marku Kuame is currently on trial for her alleged involvement in the death of her 83-year-old employer, Margaret Oppong.

Ms Oppong was found dead in her room at Ayeduase in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on 2nd December 2023.

Ms Kuame had been serving Ms Oppong as a house help for three years before the incident.

Family sources revealed that Ms Oppong had threatened to have Kuame arrested after over five thousand dollars allegedly went missing from the house.

Relatives of the deceased have also claimed that Kuame allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to eliminate Oppong, following repeated complaints of money continuously disappearing.

On Friday, police prosecutors informed the court that they have concluded their investigations and are awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s office.

Kuame, held at the KNUST District Police Command, has now been moved to the Kumasi Central Prisons as per the court’s decision.

Georgina Prempeh, the deceased’s sister, expressed the family’s expectation of justice in the matter.

“I knew my sister had pressure, so after complaining to me that her money was missing I thought she always thought about it so she died with the pressure. I never thought this girl would do that because they are very close and relate well.

“My sister always buys her food she wants to eat, everything and the kids also supply a lot of things to this girl. So I don’t know what got into her head for her to commit such atrocity. I am pleading that the court will continue to give her the justice she deserves,” she said.