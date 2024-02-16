Employees at the Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) have begun a sit-down strike over unpaid salaries and other outstanding allowances dating back to 2021.

The striking workers allege that the company’s machinery has been dismantled and sold as scrap, casting a grim light on its operational status.

They have also voiced concerns about insufficient compensation, claiming that some employees earn less than GHC500.00.

The strike was initiated Friday morning without the backing of the local textile workers union’s leadership, whom the workers accuse of neglecting their interests and siding with management.

Fearful of retaliation from management, the workers declined to give interviews. They expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, accusing the government of portraying ATL as stable while the company’s actual condition continues to decline.

ATL has been in the news for some time now, primarily for negative reasons related to its financial health and the sustainability of its operations.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, the workers called on the government to promptly address these issues to alleviate the suffering of the affected workers and ensure ATL’s viability.

