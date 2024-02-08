Independent presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot absolve himself from the current economic crisis.

Kyerematen maintains that the Vice President, who is seeking election as President, is an integral part of cabinet decisions and cannot disassociate himself from the country’s struggles.

He dismissed claims that vice presidents lack the leverage to impact the country positively.

Mr. Kyerematen who is the founder and leader of the Movement for Change drew a parallel between the late former President J.E. Atta-Mills, who allowed then Vice President John Dramani Mahama to lead processes, and President Akufo-Addo, who has given Dr. Bawumia similar opportunities.

He admitted to being part of the mismanagement of the economy during his tenure as a Trade Minister until his resignation in September 2023 when he parted ways with the New Patriotic Party.

The former Trade and Industry Minister underscored the importance of his capabilities as a change agent, despite his involvement in the economic mess.

As the Movement for Change leader and founder, Kyerematen explained governments are not solely run by ministers but by an executive authority at the highest level, making it difficult for Bawumia to absolve himself of complete blame.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, on February 7, 2024, Mr Kyerematen pointed out, “There’s no doubt about that, how is it even possible to deny that you have been a minister and say that you are not part of a system? But that is not the case, you are talking about being a minister, governments are not run by ministers. It’s about the executive authority at the highest level. You provide the direction as a minister.”

“This theory that if you are vice president you don’t have the leverage to do anything, that is not true. In the case of late former President J.E Mills, literally gave everything to then vice president Mahama, every opportunity to lead processes. It is the same thing, President Akufo-Addo has also given the vice president [Dr Bawumia] every opportunity to lead processes of governance.”

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, had called on Ghanaians to give the NPP presidential candidate a fair hearing before his national address, arguing that he has only served as a Vice President.

Bentil also emphasized that Dr. Bawumia should be given a chance because he was “only number 2.”

