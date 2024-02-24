The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has clarified that none of its staff has been approached or engaged by the campaign team of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be included on its manifesto committee on the economy.

GSE in a statement clarified that the Abena Amoah included on Bawumia’s manifesto committee on the economy is not the same as its managing director and urged the general public and partners of the exchange to disregard such reports.

“We wish to state categorically that the named Ms. Abena Amoah on the list is NOT Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms. Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team,” the statement read in part.

Below is the GSE’s full statement.

The attention of the Ghana Stock Exchange has been drawn to a press release dated February 22, 2024, with reference number 022-DMB-2024 and signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications of ‘Bawumia For President 2024’.

The said press release has one ‘Ms. Abena Amoah’ named as Co-Chair of the Committee on the Economy.

We wish to state categorically that the named Ms. Abena Amoah on the list is NOT Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms. Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team.

We wish to assure all our market operators, issuers, stakeholders, and the public that the Ghana Stock Exchange and its leadership continue to be apolitical. We remain focused on delivering on our mandate of providing a robust platform for raising capital and investment for economic prosperity to all Ghanaians and our international stakeholders.

