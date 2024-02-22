The Canadian Visa Application Centre has apologised for the overcrowding observed outside the facility.

The prolonged queues have been a source of discontent among Ghanaians who have expressed concerns about the lack of shelter from the sun, prompting calls for permanent solutions.

Kojo Wilmot, the National Officer of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conveyed the Centre’s regret, emphasizing that it was not their intention to subject individuals to outdoor queuing.

“We treat everyone with dignity, respect, and utmost care. It is a problem for me when I am going to the visa application centre and I see a lot of people sitting under trees and queuing,” Mr Wilmot said.

“We are definitely very sorry to be seeing these queues and we in no uncertain terms, are happy seeing these things but inasmuch as we are always striving to improve our systems and ensure that we give an efficient service delivery systems to our clientele and when the opportunity also presents itself, conscientize them that there is no need coming to the centre with a lot of people for these things.”

While apologizing for the inconvenience, Wilmot stressed the Centre’s commitment to continuous improvement in service delivery.

He addressed the issue of overcrowding, attributing it to applicants arriving with family, friends, and even pastors. Wilmot urged against such practices, emphasizing the need for individuals to adhere to their appointment times to avoid unnecessary congestion.

“We advise that there is no need to come to the centre with a pastor to help you submit your application or undertake the biometric because, at the end of the day, we have no say in the decision that is taken,” he told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

