The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reconnected the Accra Academy to the national power grid, following the school’s disconnection on Monday, February 19, 2024.

ECG disclosed that the interruption in power supply was due to an unpaid debt of GH¢400,000.

According to sources within ECG, the government has allocated GH¢5 million to settle outstanding debts owed by Second Cycle institutions.

The Free SHS Secretariat has acknowledged the situation and authorized the payment of the outstanding arrears.

ECG clarified that the disconnection is part of a broader initiative to recover debts owed to the company.

In related news, the Ministry of Finance and Parliament are facing potential disconnection from the national grid due to outstanding electricity debts of GH¢1 million and GH¢23 million, respectively.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital