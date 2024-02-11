The Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is advocating for their Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to select Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as his running mate.

In an article penned by the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde, titled “Ensuing Debate of Who Best Pairs DMB,” he expressed his firm belief that the NPP should select NAPO as the running mate for their flagbearer.

Hyde stated that the challenging task of breaking the eight requires not just a candidate who adds to the numbers of the flagbearer, but one with a proven track record and the capacity to deliver results.

He wrote, “A candidate that addresses the concerns of Ghanaians today, just like our current flagbearer resonated with voters in 2016 and 2020 on matters of the Economy. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated over time his ability to effect change and deliver when it matters most.”

Hyde further described Napo as “Bold and Decisive; his assertive nature makes him unconventional compared to what is ordinarily perceived of our politicians as ‘sweet talkers’. Napo is blunt and highly trustworthy.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x