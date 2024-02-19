The Ghana Police Service has reassured the public of a free and fair electoral process in the upcoming general election scheduled for December 7, 2024.

This commitment comes in the wake of the violence that marred the 2020 general election, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight individuals, including three minors, with an additional 15 voters sustaining injuries, primarily from gunshots.

The incidents of violence were documented in various locations, including Tamale, Techiman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, and Savelugu.

In an interview with Joy FM on February 19, 2024, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prince Gabriel Waabu conveyed the police service’s acknowledgement of the lessons learned from the 2020 incidents.

He assured Ghanaians of a secure and peaceful election, emphasizing that comprehensive measures have been implemented to guarantee an effective and seamless electoral process.

DCOP Waabu highlighted the success of incident-free elections held in 2023, citing the recently concluded District Assembly elections as evidence of the Ghana Police Service’s readiness for the upcoming election.

“We know what we have put in place and there is no cause for alarm. We have gone through 2023 with a lot of elections, intra-election, that is intra-party elections for the NDC, for the NPP and just a recent one that is the District Assembly’s election, that’s assembly and Committee member elections so you see how within last year [2023], the elections that we held and the successes that were out of it, they were all incident-free.”

