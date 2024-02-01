The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed that it will increase transport fares following the imposition of the Emissions Levy which took effect on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Emissions Levy which is contained in the 2024 budget is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy.

Industrial relations officer for GPRTU, Abass Imoro in an Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM alleged that the relevant stakeholders including the Transport and Finance Minister ignored the concerns of members and went ahead to implement the levy without responding to their petition.

“We were not part of the discussions before they came out with it [the levy]. We spotted it in the budget and we raised issues with it, our suggestions were not taken and we petitioned Parliament and we have not had any response yet.

“We had a meeting with the Transport and Finance Ministers and said that there was something wrong with the levy that we felt was not proper and the Finance Minister promised to do something about it, only for us to hear that the levy has taken effect today [February 1].

“So we said that we have decided that when we try to draw the public’s attention and nothing is being done, the only way is to add it up and have to increase our fares.”

The levy amount to be paid is dependent on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity.

Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH₵75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cubic centimetres are required to pay GH₵150 per annum.

Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cubic centimetres, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH₵300 per annum.

