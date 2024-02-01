The Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Commission, Sulemana Nyadia Nelson, has expressed concern over the safety of staff manning Ghana’s forests, particularly those in mining communities.

He made these remarks during the National House of Chiefs meeting with liaison officers at various institutions held last Wednesday, January 31, in Kumasi.

Sulemana revealed that at least three of the staff at the Commission were gunned down in the line of duty last year by armed illegal miners who continue to pillage the forest in search of gold.

He stated, “The uniform of the forestry officer was enough to scare away people who crept into our forest reserves for various reasons, but today the case is different. People who encroach on our forest reserves now are usually armed, exposing our staff and workers to many dangers. Last year, three of our staff were gunned down and lost their lives miserably. There are a number of staff who have been maimed in the line of duty.”

Sulemana, however, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to find solutions to the menace of illegal mining. He argued, “We think that an important aspect of working to resolve this problem has to do with collaborating with all institutions such as this House. And so we will do our possible best to support the entire course.”

As revealed by the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Officer, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, the Forestry Commission arrested 218 persons in December last year who were illegally mining in forest reserves across the country.

Out of the number, 24 have been prosecuted and jailed while the rest await various trials.

“For the period January 2023 to December 2023, we have been able to arrest 218 persons, and out of the 218 persons, 24 have been prosecuted and jailed and handed various sentences.

The rest are pending in the various courts across the country in the various regions,” she said.

