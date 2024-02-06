Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, has stated that the current tax regime in Ghana is the most severe and punitive in the nation’s history.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has accused the New Patriotic Party government of introducing over 50 new taxes since 2017.

The continuous imposition of taxes has sparked public outrage in Ghana. The most recent taxes slapped on Ghanaians are the Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity usage and the Emissions levy.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Hanson Agyemang on Monday, Mr. Terkper insisted that the country’s current tax rates are excessively high.

He explained that such high rates could potentially drive individuals to seek ways to evade these taxes.