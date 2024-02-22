The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has signed a visa waiver agreement with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

A circular from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) issued on February 20, explained that the waiver aims to forestall challenges and inconveniences faced by uninformed travellers between Ghana and the Bahamas.

The visa waiver agreement is for holders of Diplomatic, Service and Ordinary Passports.

“Per the note, the Government of Bahamas wishes to apprise the relevant competent Ghanaian aviation authorities, airline companies and services of the signed agreement. All OIC’s of entry and points and relevant sections are to take note of the above information and act accordingly.”

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital