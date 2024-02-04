Ghana is set to import 2,500 tonnes of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire and 1,000 tonnes from Nigeria.

Delivery is expected to be made through the Tema Port.

This information was contained in a letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, which was sighted by citinewsroom.com and addressed to Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited.

The letter, dated January 25, 2024, indicates the approval of the request by the Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company to import cocoa beans from the two neighboring countries.

Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company is requested to provide detailed information on the name of the vessel, shipment schedule, quantity of beans to be imported, and date/time of arrival, among other details.

“In connection with this approval, you are required to obtain all necessary authorizations from the relevant state institutions, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, before commencing the importation,” Mr Aidoo said in the letter.

