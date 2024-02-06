The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has instructed the various media organizations in the country to blacklist the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama for assaulting Citi News’ Northern Regional Reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

Farouk Mahama and his team unleashed mayhem on Alabira while he was covering the chaos that disrupted the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

The Northern Regional Police command is currently investigating the issue.

The GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at a press conference on February 6 said, “That all media houses must BLACKLIST and offer Farouk Aliu Mahama no media coverage, interview, etc. as the MP for Yendi and any other state position he holds until further notice. We want you to know that apart from him being insensitive to the work of journalists (as demonstrated during the Parliamentary Primaries), there are vigilantes around him who may harm you. So, just steer clear of him and his thugs.”

The groups entreated journalists to adhere to the directive.

“My Colleagues, it is our hope that all media houses will rally behind our call and ensure that they adhere to the directives. This is in our shared interest.”

The GJA called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up investigations into the case and arraign the perpetrators before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

GJA also has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a ten-day ultimatum to hear from them, threatening to advise themselves if they fail.

“We are giving the NPP, Regional and National, and the Ghana Police Service ten (10) days ultimatum each to hear from them. They should arrest the perpetrators. If they fail, we shall advise ourselves.”

Click here to read the statement by GJA, GIBA, PRINPAG, MFWA

