The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has threatened to boycott or blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

This declaration follows an incident on Saturday, February 10, in Konongo where enraged residents accused fire officers of delayed response to a fire outbreak, leading to an attack on the officers and damage to a fire tender.

During an interview on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily with David Kwaku Sakyi on Thursday, February 22, GNFS Public Relations Officer ADO 1 Alex King Nartey disclosed that outdated logistics contribute to response delays.

He emphasized that most fire tenders are between 15 to 20 years old, creating a concerning situation.

“The unfortunate thing is that we always say that our logistics are very lacking. Most of our fire tenders are between 15, getting to 20 years old, a very worrying situation. As I speak to you now, Kasoa and Weija, their tender fighting is out of commission so if there’s any fire at Kasoa, the appliance will either have to move from Anyaa or Budumburam, that’s very bad.

“So it means that if there is any fire within the Budumburam area, and one of the Budumburam probably attended to that fire, it means we have to call a much further appliance probably from Dansoman to attend to it. So you see the little appliances that we have left, we are trying to salvage it.

Nartey reported subsequent attacks on fire officers in Ahafo and Nkawie, resulting in hospitalizations. Faced with such challenges, GNFS contemplates boycotting areas known for assaulting their personnel

“So it becomes very appalling when they turn to put their frustration on us. So what we are deciding to do is to embark on a boycott on areas that are known to always want to attack our men because as we speak, a few days after this report was made, another attack happened to our men at Ahafo. Three or Four have been hospitalized, and I’m even hearing at Nkawie, another issue has happened.”

Nartey appealed to the government for timely procurement of new equipment and urged the construction of more fire stations in communities.

He also called on Assembly leaders to engage in educating residents about fire safety to address the root of the problem.

