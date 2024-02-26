In its beautiful, exquisite retail store in Osu, GTP, the nation’s premier textile company launched its special GTP Nustyle Ghana Month collection to commemorate Ghana’s 67th independence celebration.

The GTP Nustyle Ghana Month collection comes in eleven (11) vibrant modern designs and in three (3) bolder distinct colors, making it a suitable choice for every day joyful occasions.

With a campaign themed Mefri Ghana, the GTP Nustyle new Ghana Month collection highlights the nation’s rich cultural heritage, using signs and symbols of Ghana that inspire hope, optimism, and patriotism.

Speaking at the event, Reuben Sam, Brands Manager of GTP, indicated, “Since 1966, GTP has defined the Ghanaian fashion identity with pride and style. Our designs have always stemmed from our environment, the pride of our colors, and the diverse symbols that unite this nation.

From these unique Ghanaian symbols, we are introducing the new GTP Nustyle Collection created to celebrate our identity this Independence Day, throughout the month of March and beyond. We are encouraging all our lovers of original, genuine, and authentic Ghanaian textiles to wear GTP and proudly declare “Mi fri Ghana” with pride.”

The new Ghana Month Collection from GTP is available at all accredited GTP dealers nationwide, at the GTP retail store in Osu, or online at shop.gtpfashion.com.

There is also a special offer for large organizations interested in partnering with GTP to commemorate Ghana month. Consumers are encouraged to always check the authenticity of any GTP fabric they purchase by matching the code on the edge of the fabric with the code on the label.

