The Ghana Water Limited has stated that the water shortage situation in the Tamale community has worsened due to the prevailing harmattan weather conditions in the northern part of the country.

Director of Communications at the Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Stanley Martey, said that the unfavourable weather conditions have led to the drying up of the Nawuni River, exacerbating the situation.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, raised concerns on Tuesday, February 13, about the acute water shortage in the Tamale metropolis, which he said has persisted for over two years.

The MP lamented that the situation has brought immense hardship to residents in his constituency.

However, speaking on the issue, Stanley Martey attributed the problem largely to the dry weather conditions.

“Around this time of the year, we are in the dry season, and the levels of the Nawuni River, where we fetch water for treatment, have gone down. When the levels go down, they win alluvial sand, which destroys the quality of the raw water. So, it becomes difficult for us to get water with low turbidity to treat.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Limited will, from Wednesday, February 14, shut down one of its plants at Kpong that serves the people of Somanya and its environs.

Mr. Martey says the temporary shutdown is essential to facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant and assured that measures have been taken to ensure there is no water shortage within the period.

“In the last two weeks, we have been planning for this interconnection, and we have informed the areas that will be affected, especially the entire Krobo area.

“We have been able to work out some 3 million gallons of water more into the system to ensure that we can finish the job within 48 hours to put the plant back into operation.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital