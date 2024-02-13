Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has stated that he will not apologize for his stance on the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) blacklisting directive against two Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mr. Ayeboafo has publicly criticized the GJA’s directive, describing it as “dysfunctional and unproductive” to the public interest.

He suggests that legal avenues should be pursued to address such acts of impunity against journalists.

His position has drawn criticism from some members of the public. For instance, Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), expressed disappointment with Ayeboafo’s comments during an interview on Breakfast Daily with David Kwaku Sakyi.

Mr. Thompson portrayed Ayeboafo as a failed journalist who has not recognized the assaults against his former colleagues.

However, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ayeboafo asserted that he, like others, is entitled to his views and opinions.

He also stated that he would not hold a grudge against anyone for their opinions on the matter.

Mr. Ayeboafo further stated that if previous attacks had not been addressed by the relevant institutions, the media fraternity should collectively explore other methods to demand justice, rather than directing a blackout.

“I will not apologise to anybody for holding that position because that is my view and I will not begrudge anybody from holding a contrary view. My position and I posited it in my presentation is that we must not be dismayed because there was something, and we said that there were impediments in our way. We must work together to ensure that those impediments are removed and from henceforth we demand justice,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital