The Majority caucus in Parliament has strongly dismissed reports of impending changes to its leadership.

Addressing concerns and speculations about potential shifts in leadership within the Majority Caucus, Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, emphasized the stability and unity among caucus members.

He stated, “The publications that are going around are false, the majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and we want to tell you to ignore any such publication.”

“We are confident in the leadership that we have and the status quo shall remain,” Osei Owusu added.

The Bekwai MP added that the caucus is unaware of external attempts to make any changes to its leadership adding that only the caucus has the right and power to make changes to its leadership.

Osei Owusu further highlighted the importance of maintaining a cohesive front to address legislative matters and pursue the government’s agenda.

The response follows Media reports indicating that the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is poised to be succeeded by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who currently serves as the Deputy Majority Leader.

While it remains uncertain if Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will retain his ministerial role, he is anticipated to take on the responsibility of chairing the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

In the wake of these impending changes, Frank Annoh Dompreh, the incumbent Majority Chief Whip, is rumoured to be stepping up as the new Deputy Majority Leader. This shift would open the position of Majority Chief Whip for Habib Iddrisu, who presently holds the office of the First Deputy Chief Whip.

The intended reshuffle also includes the likely appointment of either Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, following Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s recent nomination as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation by President Nana Akuffo-Addo.

Additionally, the role of Second Deputy Chief Whip is expected to be filled by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra.