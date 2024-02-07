Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, has denied allegations that he was involved in the National Communication Authority’s decision to shut down Salt FM in Agogo.

There have been accusations directed at the MP and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, suggesting they influenced the NCA’s decision to close the station.

However, in a statement released on his behalf on Wednesday, February 7, the legislator firmly denied having any discussions with NCA officials regarding Salt FM’s closure.

He further stated that he was unaware of any government official’s involvement in the station’s closure, which is located in his constituency.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi emphasized that Salt FM is one of the radio stations he frequently uses and that he maintains a positive relationship with the owner, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

He expressed disbelief at the allegations, questioning their purpose and validity.

The Asante Akim North MP took this opportunity to call for an end to the destruction of reputations in the name of petty partisan politics.

He expressed solidarity with Salt FM and pledged to do everything within his power as an MP to assist the station in resuming its broadcasts soon.

Meanwhile, the NCA has justified the closure of Agogo-based Salt FM and insisted that the management of the station was given several reminders but failed to renew its authorization.

Some residents of Agogo took to the streets on Tuesday in protest following the closure of Salt FM by the NCA.

Some residents suspect political motives behind the closure, pointing to a recent walk organized by Mr. Frimpong, which was massively patronized.

There were also allegations that a member of the ruling government, who is reportedly establishing a rival radio station, may have influenced the NCA’s decision.

But the Ashanti Regional Office of the NCA refuted claims that there were political motives in the shutting down of the radio station.

It said the exercise to close down Salt FM was not a novelty, as a series of such actions are being carried out across the country.

Although officials at the Kumasi office of the NCA will not speak on record, they maintained the closure of Salt FM was in order.

Hon. lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi’s attention has been drawn to the closure of one of the biggest radio stations in Asante Akim and even the Ashanti region, the Agogo based Salt 95.9 fm yesterday.

He was very surprised to hear that people are pointing fingers at him and his NPP government that they are those behind NCA for the closure of the station.

He would like to state categorically that , he has not met or spoken with any NCA official in relating to the closure of salt fm. As a matter of fact , he is not aware of any attempt by any government official for the cause of the closure of salt fm which is in his constituency.

He understands there was even a demonstration against NCA, him and his NPP government yesterday in Agogo. He is told it even started from the health walk that was organised by the Salt fm owner on Sunday where police took interest because of security concerns. He is just praying that the demonstrations are not motivated by what he calls a “well planned and calculated political interest” by some of his political opponents in Asante Akim north.

Salt fm is one of the radio stations he has been using quite often , he has a good relationship with the owner , Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, how on earth would that happen ? For what purpose !

We should not kill and destroy our heroes in the name of petty partisan politics, he is in solidarity with salt fm and he promises to do whatever he can do in his capacity as a member of parliament of the good people of Asante Akim north constituency to help the station to be on air soon.

